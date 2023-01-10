Tripura's Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on January 9 castigated CPIM and claimed that the party has no slogan for development other than to mislead people by providing false information.

DyCM along with former CM and MP Biplab Kumar Deb, Food and Civil Supply minister Manoj Kanti Deb, and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath had participated in ‘Jana Viswas Yatra’ at Dhalai district on January 9.

“CPIM has no aim about what they will do for the people of the state. They are ignorant about the expenditure they spent during their tenure. They have no slogan for development. They have also no clue what they will do in the coming days”, DyCM said.

He also challenged the CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Chowdhury to provide the expenditure which they have spent during their tenure as Chowdhury has demanded to show the accounts from the present government.

“I want to tell him that first, you provide the accounts of your last 25 years. I am the finance minister of the state and have seen how CPIM has left the burden of debt on the state. Now we are recovering from that burden and provided a social pension of Rs 2000 to people”, claimed the minister.

“We run this government based on the confidence of the common masses. We don’t want to run this government as the previous government did by making people fool,” he added.

Varma also took a dig at the Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman and former MLA and senior leader Asish Kumar Saha saying that they are in search of democracy and have changed several parties and still they are searching for it.

He further said that CPIM’s statement of starvation proves that they have no link with people as BJP is providing free rice to people.

“When they have no issues they gave wrong information to create confusion among the people. Another party came from West Bengal made slogans khela hobe and donated football. But when we won all the seats in civic body poll they returned to their destination like football”, he added.

Also read: Tripura: Ahead of 2023 polls, Congress party to start campaigning from January 11