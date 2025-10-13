CPI(M) slams Tripura govt for denying permission to hold ‘Martyrs’ Day’ at Birchandra Manu

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly criticised the BJP-led Manik Saha government in Tripura for allegedly denying permission to observe its annual ‘Martyrs’ Day’ at Birchandra Manu in South Tripura district.

The event commemorates 13 people, including 11 CPI(M) leaders and workers, who were killed at Birchandra Manu on October 12, 1988, during the Congress-TUJS regime.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, CPI(M) Tripura secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said the party had formally sought permission from the local police to hold the programme in memory of those killed in the 1988 incident. “I have personally informed the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police of the South district about the programme, but they did not give permission to the party,” Chaudhury stated.



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He clarified that the BJP was not associated with the 1988 incident, as the party had no presence in the state at the time. “Unfortunately, they have not allowed us to observe ‘Martyrs’ Day’ for the past five to six years. It shows their disrespect for democratic values,” he added.

Chaudhury further alleged that the CPI(M) party office at Paticherra, near Birchandra Manu, was set on fire on Saturday night, just a day before the scheduled observance. “BJP workers created a terror-like situation at Birchandra Manu. A group of them poured petrol on our party office and set it ablaze. Earlier too, the office had been attacked by ruling party supporters,” he alleged.

Despite the denial of permission, the CPI(M) observed ‘Martyrs’ Day’ across Tripura on Sunday through various programmes held in other districts, paying tribute to those killed in the 1988 massacre.