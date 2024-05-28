Due to Cyclone Remal, as many as 573 houses were damaged and around 2,505 people from 579 families took shelter in 30 relief camps set up across the state due to flood-like situations.

As per a report from the State Emergency Operation Centre, most of the houses in the West District were damaged, and around 129 houses were destroyed due to the cyclone. This was followed by North District, where 3 houses were partly damaged, Unakoti with 23 houses damaged, Dhalai with 42 houses damaged, Sepahijala with 65 houses damaged, Khowai with 118 houses damaged, Gomati with 83 houses damaged, and South District with 33 houses damaged due to Cyclone Remal.

The report further said that in West Tripura District, the majority of the families, around 1,255, are in different relief camps, followed by 476 families in North, 458 in Unakoti, and 86 in Dhalai.



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Meanwhile, the major river, Howrah, which flows through Agartala city, has already crossed the critical level, creating floods in some areas, while all other rivers are flowing below the expected flood level.

The department has also issued a warning that light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Tripura.