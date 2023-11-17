Over 500 passengers were stranded at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport after flights were cancelled due to Cyclonic Storm "Midhili".

Airport Authority sources told India Today NE that since 1 PM on Friday, not a single flight could land due to the storm and after that all the flights were cancelled.

“All the flights were cancelled by the airlines due to the Cyclonic Storm “Midhili. Since 1 PM today not a single flight landed here at MBB Airport. More than 500 passengers are stranded in the airport and airline authorities are arranging food and other facilities for them”, the official told this publication.



Also Read: Cyclonic Storm “Midhili” crossing Bangladesh coast near Khepupara

The official further informed that the Meteorological Department of Agartala has issued a warning to the Airport Authority of gusty wind till 11 PM night.

Meanwhile, the Met has issued a red alert for four districts including South, Gomati, Sepahijala and Dhalai for extremely heavy rainfall and issued an orange alert for North, Unakuti, Khowai and West Districts.

In an order, the revenue department of the Tripura government has said that they are monitoring the situation closely and coordinating with IMD for further developments of the cyclonic storm.

The government has also alerted NDRF, SDRF, TSR, and Fire & Emergency Service, that equipment like boats, life jackets and other flood rescue items are ready.