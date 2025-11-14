‘Defeating BJP impossible under Modi–Shah,’ says Tripura minister after Bihar poll win

Tripura’s Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath today asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become “impossible.”

Nath made the remark after leading a massive bike rally in his Mohanpur assembly constituency to mark the BJP’s victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

The rally, involving over 1,000 bikes, saw enthusiastic participation from party workers, youth and women supporters. Speaking after the procession, Nath emphasised that the electorate—especially women and youth—voted overwhelmingly for development, good governance and the ideals of Swadeshi.

“People want development. Without development, nothing is possible,” said the minister. “Today, free ration, improved road connectivity, national highways, education, healthcare, drinking water and electricity have reached every household.”

Nath drew a parallel between the present state of governance and the past, referencing what he termed the “jungle raaj” under Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar and likening it to the misrule Tripura experienced under the Left regime. “In Tripura, people voted against corruption and misrule and brought change in 2018,” he added.



Also Read: Tripura launches statewide crackdown on underage driving; guardians face Rs 25,000 fine

Highlighting BJP’s growing dominance, he said, “As long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are here, defeating the BJP is impossible. People have seen how India has emerged as a strong nation and made significant economic progress under PM Modi, which was evident from the Bihar election results.”

Nath also took aim at opposition parties, claiming the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) was reduced to “double zero” while the Indian National Congress (Congress) was “on the verge of vanishing.” He asserted that regional parties aligned with PM Modi would reap benefits from the development agenda.

“In Tripura, CPI(M) will not be able to return, as people will not accept them again. Defeating the BJP and PM Modi is impossible. Even in West Bengal, BJP will win with massive votes,” Nath said.

The remarks come as the BJP looks to consolidate its gains from the Bihar win and build momentum ahead of upcoming assembly elections in several states.