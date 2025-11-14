Tripura launches statewide crackdown on underage driving; guardians face Rs 25,000 fine

In an effort to curb rising motor vehicle accidents, the Tripura Police has launched an intensive enforcement drive targeting underage driving across the state.

According to a press release issued by the Tripura Police, the initiative focuses on juveniles below 18 years of age operating motorised vehicles, a practice strictly prohibited under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Authorities stressed that underage driving poses a serious threat to public safety and will be dealt with firmly.

“According to the amended provisions of the Act, driving a motorised vehicle under the age of 18 is illegal, and guardians or vehicle owners who permit minors to drive will be held accountable. The penalties for such offences are stringent. Vehicle owners or guardians may face a fine of Rs 25,000, while responsible adults could face imprisonment of up to three years.



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The registration of the offending vehicle may also be cancelled for one year. Furthermore, juveniles caught driving illegally will be barred from obtaining a driving license until the age of 25,” the statement said.

Tripura Police urged all parents and guardians to ensure that minors do not operate any motor vehicle under any circumstances, emphasising that compliance is essential to maintaining road safety across the state.