In a landmark blend of storytelling and statecraft, three influential content creators from the Northeast — Dr. Teesta Saha and Anirban Bhowmik from Tripura, and Aparna Rai from Sikkim — took center stage at the Rising NorthEast Investors Summit 2025, highlighting the region’s growth through digital advocacy.

Their presence underscored a growing acknowledgement of content creators as powerful communicators of regional identity, development, and opportunity. The summit, which hosted dignitaries like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani, drew investors from across India and abroad to explore sectors such as tourism, agriculture, startups, and technology.

Anirban Bhowmik, known for his YouTube and Facebook platform Fun Holic Anirban with over 32,000 followers, called it a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.” Representing Tripura, he highlighted how the summit could boost local startups and job creation. “As a YouTuber, I was invited to take this message to the masses. It's not just a boost for Tripura, but for the entire Northeast,” he said.



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Aparna Rai, a storyteller from Gangtok, Sikkim, and the sole creator representing her state, emphasized the event’s emotional and cultural significance. “This wasn’t just about policy—it was about telling our stories,” she said. With plans to simplify summit takeaways through reels and posts, she aims to empower local youth and promote entrepreneurship.

Dr. Teesta Saha, a dentist and digital influencer from Agartala with over 240,000 followers, remarked on the power of creators in shaping public discourse. “This is the era of social media. We are not just entertainers—we are influencers of progress. Through this summit, we’ve shown that Tripura and the Northeast are ready to lead,” she said.

Together, the creators’ participation signalled a fresh chapter in regional advocacy—where digital voices help bridge the gap between policy and people, spotlighting the Northeast’s promise on a national and global stage.