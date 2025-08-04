Doctor assaulted by patient’s kin at Tripura’s GBP hospital

A doctor at Tripura’s premier state-run Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital was injured in a violent assault by two attendants of a patient in the early hours of Sunday, prompting widespread concern over the safety of healthcare professionals.

The doctor, identified as Dr Litan Das, sustained multiple injuries and was admitted to the same hospital for treatment. Officials confirmed that he is now out of danger.

According to hospital authorities, the incident occurred around 3:45 am when two men—Tapan Sarkar and Bapan Sarkar—brought their father, Bimal Sarkar, who had allegedly consumed alcohol mixed with poison, to the emergency department. While doctors were attending to the patient, the two men suddenly became aggressive and launched a physical attack on Dr Das and another doctor, Abhiek Deb.

“They verbally abused the doctors, then pushed them to the ground and beat them up,” said Dr Shishendu Dhar, head of the emergency department. “Despite providing prompt medical care, our staff were assaulted in the line of duty. It’s deeply disturbing.”



Also Read: Bangladesh envoy wraps up Tripura visit, discusses bilateral ties, economic prospect

Although private security staff rushed to the scene during the altercation, no immediate action was taken to restrain the assailants. The two accused fled the hospital premises after the attack, leaving their father behind. Police have visited the site and launched raids, but no arrests had been made till the last reports came in.

A formal complaint has been filed with the police, and hospital authorities said a detailed FIR will be lodged by the Medical Superintendent on Monday.

Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Kanak Chowdhury expressed serious concern over the growing vulnerability of medical professionals. “We are feeling increasingly insecure. Assaulting doctors who are trying to save lives is simply unacceptable,” he said.

The incident has reignited calls for stronger protection of healthcare workers and stricter enforcement of laws against violence in medical institutions.