Down-to-earth approach wins people's trust: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha today said that karyakartas must work to ensure strengthening the booths and must maintain a good relationship with people living in the booth areas.

Dr. Saha said that a leader or a party’s acceptability will increase towards people based on how down-to-earth the person or the party is. Or else, nobody will accept it.

Dr. Saha said this while addressing the Parichay Prabha of newly elected committees of 8 Town Baradowali Mandal at Rabindra Bhavan Shatabarshiki Bhawan today.

“We must work to strengthen the booths. We must maintain a good relationship with people living in the booth and with all the workers and leaders. We have seen how CPIM and Congress have ruled the state and did politics. Due to the good works and good government, and as we can understand people, BJP is now ruling in the majority of the states under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have given people so many things for their benefit, but we must win their hearts. We should not think any person is different. We must work with everyone. We must think before speaking. People have seen the politics of CPIM and Congress and they have rejected them,” said Dr. Saha.



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He said that during the Congress regime, Parliament was under attack, Taj was attacked, but no steps were taken. They used to speak a lot, but what PM Modi says, he does.

“He never shouts or uses big talks. He works silently, for example, the Operation Sindoor. We must give respect to our mothers and women. Our government is also working in this direction and law and order has significantly improved. PM Modi during his Odisha visit asked people to visit to witness what development is,” said Dr. Saha.

He further informed that Tripura has also achieved full literacy and must work for the overall development of the state.

“In North East, the GSDP of Tripura is the second highest after Assam. Per capita income has also increased, which is after Sikkim. A leader or party’s acceptancy will increase towards people based on how down to earth the person or the party is. Or else, nobody will accept it,” he added.