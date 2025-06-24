Tripura’s DAJGUA campaign to benefit 775 gram panchayats: Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Tripura Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Monday announced that 775 Gram Panchayats and Village Committees across 392 revenue villages in the state will benefit from the ongoing Dharti Aba Janajatiyya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) and Dharti Aba Janbhagidari Abhiyan, which began on June 15 and will continue till June 30.

Addressing the media, Nath said the initiative is being carried out in honour of the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, aiming to raise awareness and ensure delivery of government schemes to the Janajati communities in 52 blocks across 8 districts of the state.



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He stated that this is not just a campaign but a mission to reach the last mile. The program is being implemented through 20 departments, with full coordination between the state government and BJP organisation, guided by the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. He also added that eight cabinet ministers have been assigned to supervise implementation across the state’s eight districts.

The campaign includes a wide range of community engagement and welfare activities such as art and quiz competitions, health camps, and awareness drives. Eligible individuals will be facilitated with key benefits under various central and state schemes, including Scheduled Tribe (ST) Certificates, PM-KISAN, Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate (PRTC), Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Credit Card (KCC), Mudra Loan, PAN Card, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, and ICDS services.

Nath emphasised that both DAJGUA and Janbhagidari Abhiyan aim to identify and address developmental gaps in tribal areas, ensuring no beneficiary is left behind.