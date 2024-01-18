Two officers from Tripura, namely Saju Vaheed (IAS) and Dr. Ramesh Chand Yadav (IPS), have been selected for the 'Best Electoral Practice' awards for 2023 by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The awards will be presented to them on January 25, 2024, in Delhi as part of National Voters' Day.

Saju Vaheed (IAS), currently serving as the District Magistrate of South District Tripura, has been chosen under the general award category for Accessible Elections in South District Tripura.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ramesh Chand Yadav (IPS), the Superintendent of Police in Dhalai District, has been honored with the award for Security Management.

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha shared the news, saying, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Saju Vaheed A. (IAS), DM & Collector, South Tripura, and Dr. Ramesh Chand Yadav (IPS), SP-Dhalai, for being awarded the Best Electoral Practice Award 2023 under the categories of Accessible Elections and Security Management, respectively."