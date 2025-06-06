Tripura Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Friday highlighted a rising trend in the state — educated youths are increasingly turning to agriculture as a profitable and sustainable profession, backed by state support and modern practices.

Speaking at the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan event held in Phultali village under Kamalasagar constituency in Sepahijala district, Nath underscored the government’s strong commitment to empowering farmers across sectors, including fisheries, poultry, floriculture, and horticulture.

“Many highly educated youths are now earning lakhs of rupees through farming. Agriculture is no longer just a tradition, it’s a modern, income-generating career path,” he said.

Emphasising scientific farming, the minister noted that soil testing—essential for improving yield—is now provided free of cost by the government. He also instructed department officials to ensure the timely delivery of seeds and resolve any logistical problems during the cultivation season.



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The event saw participation from agricultural scientists, senior officials from various departments, and a large number of farmers from nearby areas. The ongoing campaign entered its eighth day on Friday.

In a symbolic gesture, Minister Nath also pledged a power tiller for local farmer Amiya Bala Das, underlining the government’s direct assistance to cultivators.

Drawing a heartfelt comparison, he said, “Farmers and jawans (soldiers) never go on strike. One feeds the nation, the other defends it. They are above all of us. I urge every farmer, don’t leave your land unused. The government is here with full support.”

The state’s agriculture push under schemes like the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan appears to be not only revitalizing rural livelihoods but also redefining farming as an aspirational, dignified profession for Tripura’s educated youth.