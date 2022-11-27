Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on November 27 claimed that exploitation, oppression, and extortions were the achievements of the then Left Front government in Tripura.

Addressing a party program in Mata Bari Assembly Constituency, Deb who is also a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament said the interests and rights of the people of the state have been eroded for CPIM’s political convenience.

“Instead of the all-round development of Tripura, the main objective of communists was individual self-interest. But, BJP has successfully implemented several schemes for the all-around economic development of the state as well as rural livelihood development. To deliver the benefits of the project, the government has been working above all constraints. Under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is only possible for the BJP to build a better and prosperous future. And for CPIM, exploitation, oppression, and extortions were the achievements in the state”, claimed Deb.

However, he claimed that government benefits were distributed on the basis of political color during the left-front regime.

“But at present every project is reaching the people. The present government is highly praised in various fields including the planning commission, and central govt in view of development. In the past days, false information about development has misled people”, claimed former CM.

He also alleged that in the past, a negative image of Tripura was deliberately created for narrow national interests as a poor state.

“As a result of various positive steps taken by the government of Tripura, there are prospects for a bright future and multiple opportunities have been created for the future generation and for which educated youths are also coming into politics now, which is a positive sign”, Deb added.