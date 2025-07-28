Feasibility study ordered for Agartala-Haridwar special train: Union Minister to Biplab Deb

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed officials to conduct an operational feasibility check for the introduction of a weekly special train between Agartala and Haridwar.

The move follows a formal request made by Tripura MP and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on July 19.

In an official communication to Deb, the Union Minister stated, “Concerned officials have been instructed to check the operational feasibility for the introduction of a new special train between Agartala and Haridwar once a week. Further action will be taken after feasibility.”



Also Read: Tripura CM condemns attack on BJP workers, says politics can't run on muscle power

Reacting to the response, MP Deb expressed his appreciation. “I express my sincere gratitude and thanks to the Union Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji for taking steps in this regard by prioritizing the demand to run a special train between Agartala and Haridwar once a week,” he said.

The proposed route, if approved, would improve connectivity between the northeastern state of Tripura and the pilgrimage city of Haridwar, benefiting travelers, devotees, and residents across regions.