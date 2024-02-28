Rinky Chakma, who held the title of Femina Miss India Tripura 2017, has passed away after bravely confronting a battle with breast cancer.

The beauty queen was diagnosed with Malignant Phyllodes Tumor in 2022, leading her through surgery to combat the disease. Despite her initial efforts, the cancer spread to her lungs and eventually progressed to her head, resulting in a brain tumor.

Rinky's health declined steadily, and the continuation of chemotherapy became unsustainable. Admitted to Max Hospital Saket on February 22, she was placed on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit.



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Three days ago, Priyanka Kumari, her close friend and Femina Miss India 2017 runner-up, shared Rinky's medical reports to raise funds for her treatment.

Today, the official page of the Femina Miss India pageant shared the heartbreaking news of Rinky Chakma's demise. "With profound sadness, we share the news of the passing of Rinky Chakma, Femina Miss India Tripura 2017. A remarkable woman, Rinky was truly a force to be reckoned with, embodying grace and purpose. Representing Tripura at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant, she was honored with the title of Miss Beauty with a Purpose, a testament to her impactful endeavors and compassionate spirit. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. May her soul find eternal peace. Rinky, your legacy of purpose and beauty will forever be remembered. You will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing you.".