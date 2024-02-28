In the early hours of Wednesday, Tripura Police seized cannabis worth Rs 1.5 crore and arrested one person from the Baspukur area in the Sepahijala district of Tripura.

Sepahijala District shares a major portion of the international border with neighbouring Bangladesh.

Addressing the media, Officer-In-Charge of Jatrapur Police station, Subrata Debnath, stated that they received a tip-off that Abhijit Pal, a resident of Baspukur village, had hidden a significant amount of cannabis.



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“We received a tip-off in the early hours of Wednesday. Based on the information and in collaboration with police personnel, BSF jawans conducted a joint raid in the Baspukur area. We raided the house of Abhijit Pal and seized cannabis hidden in various secret places. Approximately 358 kgs of cannabis were seized, and Abhijit Pal was arrested. The estimated value is around Rs 1.5 crores,” said the police officer.

He added that the cannabis was found in seven drums located in different areas of Pal’s residence.