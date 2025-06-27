Five Bangladeshi, 3 Indian touts held for illegal entry in Tripura

Tripura Police have apprehended eight individuals, including five Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian touts, over the past 24 hours in separate operations across Agartala and Amtali in West Tripura district.

In one operation, East Agartala Police arrested two Bangladeshi women and one Indian man from the North Gate area of Agartala city on Friday. Acting on a tip-off about suspicious movement, police detained the trio and discovered during interrogation that the women had entered India illegally.

The Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Ruma Sheikh and Aklima Akhter, while the Indian tout was named Krishna Debnath, a resident of Notunbazar in Gomati District. A case has been registered under relevant legal provisions for facilitating illegal entry into the country.



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In another case, Amtali Police, along with intelligence officials, nabbed four individuals—three Bangladeshis and an Indian tout—during a naka checking drive near the bypass road close to Amtali Police Station on the outskirts of Agartala.

Those arrested include Chan Mia, Mamata Khatun, and Rina Khatun, all Bangladeshi nationals, and their alleged Indian handler, Firoza Khatun of Bishalgarh in Sepahijala District. The group was reportedly on its way to Agartala Railway Station, intending to travel to Delhi for work, when intercepted.

“All accused have been booked under multiple sections of law related to illegal immigration and human trafficking,” police officials confirmed. “They have been produced before the court and legal proceedings are underway.”

Authorities continue to maintain heightened vigilance along the international border and key transit routes to curb illegal immigration and trafficking networks in the region.