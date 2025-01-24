Tripura Police today detained five Bangladeshi nationals, including two children, from Magrum in the Sabroom Sub-division under Tripura’s South District.



Speaking on the matter, Nityananda Sarkar, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO), said that based on a tip-off, Tripura Police detained five Bangladeshi nationals who had entered Tripura illegally from the neighboring country.



“We received information that some Bangladeshis had entered Tripura illegally in Magrum. Based on this input, Tripura Police rushed to the spot and, with the BSF, detained three persons along with two children: Sanatan Mishra Dey (35), Tanmi Dey (25), and Narayani Dey (57). They entered Tripura by crossing the international border illegally. We will produce them before the court,” he added.





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