Five BSF personnel injured in attack by suspected cattle smugglers in Tripura’s Sepahijala

Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured and a vehicle was vandalised after being attacked by suspected cattle smugglers near the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening along the Bishalgarh–Kamthana Road when BSF personnel deployed at the Kamthana border outpost signalled a vehicle to stop. However, the vehicle allegedly sped away toward a nearby cattle market.

According to Bishalgarh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Bikash Das, the BSF team pursued the vehicle to the market, where a heated argument broke out between the security personnel and suspected smugglers. The confrontation soon escalated into a violent clash, leaving five BSF personnel injured. The attackers also vandalised the BSF vehicle before fleeing the scene.



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Police said a formal complaint has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the culprits involved in the assault.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, in which a senior BSF officer can be heard expressing frustration that none of the onlookers intervened while the personnel were being attacked.

The situation has triggered strong reactions from security circles, highlighting the growing threat posed by organised cattle-smuggling networks operating along the sensitive India-Bangladesh border in Tripura.