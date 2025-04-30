Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma on Wednesday emphasised the urgent need for comprehensive improvement in the infrastructure, cleanliness, education quality, and overall environment of ST hostels across Tripura.

Presiding over a review meeting organised by the Tribal Welfare Department at Pragya Bhavan, the minister stated that the primary goal of the government is to ensure a safe and conducive living environment for tribal students residing in hostels.

"The department is working relentlessly to achieve this," Debbarma said.

To uplift the standards of hostel life, the minister called on hostel in-charges to act more conscientiously and responsibly.



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He also directed sub-divisional and district-level welfare officers to conduct regular inspections of the hostels to ensure that proper services are being provided consistently.

“We must keep a close eye on the hostel facilities to ensure our students receive the best possible support,” he said.

Department Secretary Brijesh Pandey and Director Subhashis Das were also present at the meeting.

Director Das highlighted that, alongside physical wellbeing, attention is also being paid to the mental health of hostel students.

During the review, several key issues were discussed, including the implementation of a biometric attendance system, introduction of smart classrooms, establishment of e-libraries, and initiatives for cleaner and greener hostel environments. The availability of free textbooks and timely disbursal of scholarships were also key points of discussion.