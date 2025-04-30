Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today said that the unemployment rate in the state has significantly decreased.

He said that the current government of the state is working to ensure employment opportunities along with jobs, and through the transparent recruitment policy, the government has provided jobs to 17,554 people till March 2025. In 2025 alone, 3,554 people have been given government job appointment letters till today.

Dr. Saha said this while participating in the appointment letter distribution ceremony for 228 Under Graduate Teacher (UGT) and Graduate Teacher (GT) posts under the state government's Education Department at the Nazrul Kalakshetra Auditorium in Agartala.

Dr. Saha, who is also the Education Minister of the state, said that the process of distributing offers one after another has been going on for the last few months.

“Arrangements will be made to provide offers in the next few days as well. The government is doing everything according to the system. It is not the aim of this government to deprive anyone. Through transparency, arrangements have been made to give appointment letters to 228 people in the Education Department today. Out of these, 66 are UGT and 162 are GT. The government has clear guidelines for recruitment so that the examination is conducted with transparency. I extend my sincere greetings and congratulations to those who are receiving their appointment letters today on behalf of the state government. I also hope that their career will be beautiful and bright,” he said.

Dr. Saha said that the TET II examination was completed on April 27 and the TET I examination will be held on May 4.



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He said that one of the goals of the state government is to increase the speed of administration with transparency.

“The government is working in this direction. In addition to creating new posts in various departments, initiatives have also been taken to fill the old posts. After our government came to power, a total of 17,554 people have been given government jobs, including die-in-harness, till March 2025 through the transparent recruitment policy. In order to avoid problems in government or administrative work, arrangements have been made to recruit employees through outsourcing,” said Dr. Saha.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has not faced any challenges so far because the government has been providing government jobs with transparency.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is giving special importance to skill development along with vocational education.

“According to a survey, the unemployment rate in our state in 2018-19 was much higher than the national average. The state average was 10% while in the financial year 2023-24, the state unemployment average is 1.7%”, he added.