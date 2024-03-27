Former Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday took a dig at MP and All India Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to focus on reuniting the Congress instead of focusing on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which would only secure them a few seats in the Lok Sabha.

Former Chief Minister Khattar, who is in Tripura to attend the nomination filing rally of former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, contesting from West Parliamentary seats in the state, shared his views with reporters.

Khattar stated that there is no doubt about Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister of India for the third time, as the BJP, along with the NDA is expected to win over 400 seats.

"BJP is set to secure the highest number of seats in this Lok Sabha election. With NDA, we anticipate winning over 400 seats. While BJP has set a target of 370, we are confident of surpassing it, and Narendra Modi will undoubtedly be the Prime Minister of India again. Opposition parties may secure some seats, as we have left room for them. Rahul Gandhi must prioritize reuniting the Congress instead of pursuing the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which may only help them secure a few seats," he told reporters.



Also read: Tripura BJP candidates to file nomination on March 27, 28, holds coordination meeting