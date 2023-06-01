Former South African allrounder Lance Klusener will take over as Tripura's head of cricket operations for the upcoming season, according to the state association.

Timir Chanda, TCA vice president, said he will come to the state capital on Saturday to engage with the state's cricketers on overall growth. His particular designation was not released, however, because he has yet to sign the deal.

In addition to working with the Ranji squad, the 51-year-old will oversee the state's eight teams in both men's and women's sections at various age levels.

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Klusener will stay for 20 days in the initial phase to observe and advise the cricketers. In an interview with the media, Chanda stated that Klusener would be given a 100-day contract, which he will sign on Sunday.

"In March, this year, we had floated an expression of interest seeking a coach for our cricketers. "Initially, Dav Whatmore and Klusener showed interest in working with TCA.

Later Whatmore pulled out on personal grounds but Klusener agreed to work with the local cricketers," he said. "We hope the cricketers will benefit from his vast international experience. Our cricketers are also excited to work with Klusener."

The South African fast bowling lefthander, famed for his aggressive batting, appeared in 49 Tests and 171 One-Day Internationals. He formerly served as South Africa's and Zimbabwe's batting coach, as well as Afghanistan's head coach for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

