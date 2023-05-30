Tripura CPIM MLA Jitendra Chaudhary on May 30 wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha demanding to take the initiative for the upgradation of the healthcare system in the Sabroom Sub-Division of Tripura's South District.

Chaudhary who is an MLA from Sabroom is also the state secretary of CPIM in Tripura.

In the letter, the CPIM MLA has flagged genuine health issues of his constituency and the Sabroom Sub-Division as a whole.

"....The people of the Sabroom Sub-Division feel very much proud that due to the best effort of previous Governments, they have been blessed by a palatial hospital building at Sabroom, the Sub- Divisional Hospital. Now, the built capacity of the same has to be optimally utilized too. You are well in the know, Sabroom town is emerging soon as an important international destination, following the inauguration of Indo-Bangla Maitree Setu, hence expansion of health infrastructures has become very essential, besides other services", he said.

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In the letter, the CPIM leader demanded the opening of a Fast Referral Unit in Sabroom Sub-Divisional Hospital appointment of MD(Medicines) in Sabroom Sub-Divisional Hospital.

"Appointment of Anesthesiologist and Sonologist, at least 1(One) each, in Sabroom Sub-Divisional Hospital so that Gynecological operation could be started soon. Operationalization of the Blood Bank in Sabroom Sub-Divisional Hospital for which infrastructure is already in place. Up-gradation of the Manughat PHC at Ratanmani/Betaga ADC Village as 24 X 7 Hospital, considering its remoteness and dire needs", Jitendra demands.

He also demanded the Chief Minister for the up-gradation of Bankul PHC as a Community Hospital in the Sub-division, which deserves for its geographical location and size of population and the up-gradation of Srinagar PHC as a Community Hospital, as it is the only Hospital in the entire Poang Bari R.D. Block area.

"I am very much hopeful that your good office would be generous enough on the above proposals considering the geographical importance of Sabroom Sub-Division and as a whole", the letter reads.