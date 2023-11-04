The royal scion and former chairman of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma late on Friday evening met Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha to hold discussion about the ‘development’ of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Afetr coming out from Secretariat where Pradyot and Dr Saha held meeting, Debbarma told reporters, “Today I came here to meet Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha to hold talk about the development of TTAADC. I have invited Chief Minister to visit TTAADC and Chief Secretary JK Sinha were also present. We had held a discussion over the development of TTAADC”.

Pradyot said this is an ongoing process and in coming days also he will come to meet the Chief Minister.

“I have also requested the Chief Minister to release the fund for the district council and assured us to look into the matter”, told Debbarma who is also chairman of the advisory committee of TTAADC.

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