The founder of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, claimed today, May 22 that Congress, led by MLA Sudip Roy Barman and others, believe in a "use and throw" policy and would not hesitate to sell out the Tiprasa (Indigenous) if given the chance to join the government.

In an audio message, Pradyot stated that he will return to Agartala after conducting a study and taking legal opinion on the CAA.

“I will come back to Agartala after conducting a study and taking legal opinion on the CAA. If it is necessary to take the next step to save and secure our indigenous people, we will explore all avenues legally, politically, and constitutionally. We will not sit at home. If we want to save our next generation, we must protect ourselves legally and constitutionally, as we are already a minority in our own land. I have already filed a case against the CAA,” he said.

He further stated that the truth remains the truth regardless of what Congress says.

“I will never compromise for my community. We must wait for June 4 to see what happens nationwide, and then we will make a decision. Sudip Roy Barman and others will make decisions in 2 minutes and will join the government by selling out tribals if they get the chance. We have asked for commitments in writing, and until they implement them, we will wait. They (Congress) operate on a 'use and throw' policy,” he added.

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