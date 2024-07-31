Former Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma took oath as the Governor of Telangana at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe administered the oath to the new Governor.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the morning, after arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, the Governor was accorded a warm reception by the Telangana Chief Minister.



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Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, Director-General of Police Dr Jitendra, and other senior officials were also present.

A few days ago, President Droupadi Murmu appointed nine new Governors.

Dev Varma left Tripura this morning from Tripura for Telangana and would fly to New Delhi this evening to attend a meeting.