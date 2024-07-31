The Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Wednesday has written a letter to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw requesting him to convert the existing single-line rail track of Lumding (Assam) to Sabroom of Tripura’s South District route to double line rail track.

In the letter to the Union Minister, Sushanta wrote that one of the key projects is to convert the existing single-line rail track of the Lumding -Sabroom route to a double-line rail track.

“Currently, the track from Lumding to Sabroom is a single line, which causes delays for both express and local trains. This setup prevents us from running more trains or introducing new services. On 23-05-2022, the Chief Minister of Tripura requested the Union Minister of Railways through a DO letter for extending active support to address this issue”, the letter reads.



Also Read: Former Tripura Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma to take oath as Telangana Governor on July 31

It reads that recently, the North Eastern Frontier Railways informed us that the Final Location Survey (FLS) for doubling the track from Chandranathpur (in Assam) to Agartala is in progress.

“The Agartala-Sabroom rail line is also very important for trade and connectivity with other North Eastern states and Bangladesh. I urge your Ministry to prioritize the double-line rail track of the Agartala-Sabroom railway project too. I would request you to kindly instruct the concerned officers of your ministry to complete the Final Location Survey (FLS) of the Agartala-Sabroom rail line at the same time and start double line rail track work in this route along with the Chandranathpur (in Assam) to Agartala rail track as soon as possible. Your support will greatly help us to meet our development goals and the needs of the people of Tripura”, he said.