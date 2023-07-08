In a scathing rebuke, senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma, eloquently condemned the opposition political parties for their disruptive behavior during Friday's budget speech in Tripura Legislative Assembly.

Criticizing the opposition parties, Dev Varma denounced their actions as nothing more than a staged spectacle, enacted solely for the benefit of the cameras.

On July 7 during the budget speech in Tripura Legislative Assembly, the opposition political parties including CPIM, Congress, and TIPRA Motha staged a protest in the Pandemonium demanding action against BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath who was caught allegedly watching an obscene video during the last assembly session held in March this year.

Reacting sharply to the issue, Dev Varma said, “Pandemonium in the Assembly was unwarranted. It’s a place for constructive discussion in the public interest. Especially the budget session has its own importance and a responsible opposition must realize that being obstructive does not serve any purpose. The opposition bench must realize the difference between being in the house and agitating on the streets. In the House, they are not just political activists but lawmakers. It was unfortunate that just for the cameras they enacted this drama”.

“I quite understand their predicament as only one person is in the picture all the time so they demonstrated their pent-up frustrations by standing on the table etc to be on camera,” he added.

Also read: Tripura: TIPRA Motha chief slams BJP for neglecting district council, says only 2 per cent allocated from the budget