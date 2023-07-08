Following the uproar by Tipra Motha MLAs during the budget speech in the Tripura Legislative Assembly on Friday, party chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on July 8 has directed his party’s MLA to channel their pressure within the Assembly in the coming days too, to demonstrate the strength of the party to the state government and the Government of India.

Speaking at a massive gathering in Madhab Bari at Khumulwng, the headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAAD), Pradyot said, “On Friday, when Tipra Motha MLAs were engaged in a protest in the Assembly, it was a commendable act. We have never witnessed such things in the Assembly before. While climbing on tables and staging a protest may have been wrong, isn't it worse when an MLA watches obscene videos? These 13 Tipra Motha MLAs will have a significant impact on the 32 MLAs from the BJP. We must exert pressure because this fight is not just for us, but for our blood, community, and land," he asserted.

Pradyot further stated, "What my MLAs did was a commendable job. On Monday, there will be another session of the Assembly, and we will raise our voices for the Tiprasa people, ensuring they resonate loudly so that the secretariat and the assembly shake. Do not fear; if you succumb to fear today, you will face troubles for the rest of your lives. Maintain pressure on the Assembly, and our warriors on the ground will continue to exert pressure. We will fight everywhere to make the Government of India understand that we are not weak."



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He also criticized the state government for allocating a mere 2 per cent of the budget to the TTAADC.

Pradyot questioned the government's commitment to "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and highlighted the mistake made by the IPFT in 2018 when they joined the government without signing any agreement with the central government.

“For TTAADC they have allocated only 2 per cent from the budget? Why? Where is ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”? The mistake IPFT did in 2018 as they sit in government without signing any agreement with the centre. We don’t want power or position. At first, we need to give something to our community and then we have to think about ourselves. They hatches a conspiracy just to break the unity of tiprasa. If we want to survive then the movement for greater tipraland need to be start again. Till we don’t put pressure on the government of India, they will don’t take us seriously. Our Greater Tipraland is not against any community or religion but for our rights. Till my last breath, I will fight for my tiprasa. I will not compromise”, said Pradyot.

