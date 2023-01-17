With poll fever gripping the Northeastern state of Tripura, instances of political leaders swapping parties is on the rise. In the latest incident of political leaders resigning and moving onto other parties, former state minister and Congress leader Laxmi Nag will be joining Pradyot Manikya’s TIPRA Motha party along with others during a meet today, January 17.



The Election Commissioner along with his team visited the state to review the poll preparedness and interacted with the party leaders and representatives ahead of the impending assembly polls.



On the other hand, the royal scion and TIPRA Motha Chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on January 16 claimed that no such talk for the alliance has been held with other political parties and said that without any written assurance of ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand TIPRA Motha won’t agree to go in any kind of alliance.

Pradyot has arrived from Meghalaya to attend a mass gathering of the ‘Women TIPRA Federation’ at Khumulwng at Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).



“Every time women attend our rally but they never get an opportunity to talk. Because of blessing from women, mothers and sisters, we TIPRA Motha is here now. In today’s rally, only women will speak and then me. This is a message that TIPRA Motha will speak for poor women, mothers and sisters living in the village and in the coming day we will work for each and every people”, he said.



When asked about any kind of dialogue on the alliance, Pradyot said, “Alliance is possible when I will get written assurance. Because of the people we are here and running the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council. I have promised them something which I can’t compromise for money, post or power or else we are enough to contest the election alone. Where ever we will contest will defeat everyone. Without any written agreement there will be no assurance. I am here for my people. I can’t compromise for the rights of my people. We don’t need anyone’s support. We will contest our constitutional rights. We are not like other regional people who used people for vote bank politics by taking money”.



Also read : Tripura: No alliance with parties without written assurance of ‘Greater Tipraland', claims Motha chief