The royal scion and TIPRA Motha Chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on January 16 claimed that no such talk for the alliance has been held with other political parties and said that without any written assurance of ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand TIPRA Motha won’t agree to go in any kind of alliance.

Pradyot has arrived from Meghalaya to attend a mass gathering of the ‘Women TIPRA Federation’ at Khumulwng at Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

“Every time women attend our rally but they never get an opportunity to talk. Because of blessing from women, mothers and sisters, we TIPRA Motha is here now. In today’s rally, only women will speak and then me. This is a message that TIPRA Motha will speak for poor women, mothers and sisters living in the village and in the coming day we will work for each and every people”, he said.

Also Read: Tripura Election 2023: If Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas then give ticket to Muslim candidate, TIPRA Motha challenges BJP

When asked about any kind of dialogue on the alliance, Pradyot said, “Alliance is possible when I will get written assurance. Because of the people we are here and running the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council. I have promised them something which I can’t compromise for money, post or power or else we are enough to contest the election alone. Where ever we will contest will defeat everyone. Without any written agreement there will be no assurance. I am here for my people. I can’t compromise for the rights of my people. We don’t need anyone’s support. We will contest our constitutional rights. We are not like other regional people who used people for vote bank politics by taking money”.

Eaelier on January 16, TIPRA Motha supremo and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma took a dig at the PM Modi-led Central government's ideology of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".

Speaking to India Today NE, Pradyot Kishore Debbarma said, "If BJP believes in Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas then I challenge the saffron party to give a ticket to one Muslim candidate."

"In Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas Muslims are not there," he added.

Further, the Motha chief asserted that Muslims have been portrayed only as a vote bank in Indian politics and all the parties played with the sentiments of the Muslim community.