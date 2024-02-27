Pijush Kanti Biswas, who stepped down as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Tripura unit chief last year, has rejoined the Congress.

Biswas, formerly the president of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, returned to the Congress in an official ceremony at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, where he was welcomed by Tripura Congress President Ashish Kumar Saha, former minister and MLA Sudip Roy Barman and Congress' Tripura in-charge Girish Chodankar.

Expressing his joy, Biswas stated at a press conference, "It is the happiest day for me. I have come here to join the Congress again."

He criticized the neglect of northeast states by the Prime Minister and referred to Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra that began in the northeast.



Also read: Former Tripura TMC chief Pijush Kanti Biswas joins Congress