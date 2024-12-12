The fourth National Lok Adalat of the year is set to be organized in Tripura on Saturday, December 14 where a total of 18,054 cases have been earmarked for disposal.

Jhuma Dutta Chowdhury, Member-Secretary of the Tripura State Legal Services Authority, the Lok Adalat will be conducted not only at the Tripura High Court but also across all district and sub-divisional court premises of the state, even on this public holiday.



She said that a total of 18,054 cases have been earmarked for disposal across 45 benches established for the event. These cases encompass a wide range of legal disputes, including, 332 Motor Accident Compensation Cases, Bank Loan Repayment Cases are 3,557, 13, 130 are Compensable Criminal Disputes (under MB Act, TP Act, TG Act, and Excise Act), 127 Marital Disputes, 186 cases are Cheque Bounce, 44 cases are Buyer’s Interest, Employment-Related Matters are 3 cases, Civil Matters are 13 cases.

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“A dedicated bench at the Tripura High Court will take up 25 cases, while the Agartala court premises will host the maximum number of benches, totalling 10. Notices have been issued to all involved parties, allowing them the opportunity to pursue pre-conciliation or settlements since August 9. The parties have been availing these services by contacting the respective offices of the District Legal Services Authority and Sub-division Legal Services Authority”, said sources.



A group of para-legal volunteers, will be assisting the parties in understanding and navigating the settlement process during the Lok Adalat.