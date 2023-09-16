From selling ice cream to becoming a successful fish cultivator, meet Tripura’s Sanjib Das, who has achieved remarkable success in the field of pisciculture.

Das, 40 years old a resident of Dudhpur under the Kumarghat sub-division of Unakoti District, has weathered the storms of life with unwavering determination.

The echoes of his past still whisper tales of hardship, of days when earning a mere Rs 100 seemed like scaling a mountain. He sold ice cream, sacrificing his own meals just to make ends meet.

Yet, amidst these trying times, a spark of hope ignited within him.

Sanjib ventured into the world of fish cultivation, leasing a pond with the last of his savings and investing in fish spawn. His first steps were hesitant, fueled by a dream of a better life for his family. As the years passed, so did his courage grow, and with it, his business.



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"I had spent days when earning Rs 100 in a day was tough. I used to sell ice cream. There were days when I went without food. Later, somehow I learned the cultivation of fish and took a bold step by leasing a pond and purchasing fish spawn from the market. Since I didn't have much money, I had to lease a pond and started repaying the money with a small amount from my profit. I sold ice cream for around 6 years, and when I saw profit in fish cultivation, I stopped selling ice cream. When I started cultivating fish, in the beginning, I earned Rs 20,000 in a year," said Das to India Today NE.

After that, Sanjib started expanding his business upon witnessing profits and acquired another pond.

"Now, I have approximately 30 ponds where I cultivate fish. Additionally, I supply fish spawns to the government. I've been involved in this business for the past 20 years. Currently, I earn around Rs 30 lakh annually, out of which I pay approximately Rs 10 lakh as lease money. After all expenses, I make a profit of around Rs 15 lakh," he told this publication."

He diversified his offerings, specializing in Rohu, Mirka, and Catla fish. His dedication did not waver; rather, it solidified into a legacy of hard work and triumph.

Behind the scenes, five dedicated workers, alongside Sanjib and his two brothers, form the backbone of his operation.

Das has two daughters and one son. His elder daughter, now happily married, has woven her own story of resilience. His younger one, a college student and only son studying in school.

He said that the Tripura government played a crucial role, extending a helping hand with spawn, sustenance, and machinery. Their support became the wind beneath Sanjib's wings, propelling him towards success.

Sanjib Das, the fisherman of Dudhpur, Kumarghat, is a living example that with determination and a dash of help, one can turn the tide and chart a course towards a brighter tomorrow.