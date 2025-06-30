Fuel supply restored to Tripura as Agartala-Guwahati railway line reopens

In a major relief for the people of Tripura, a railway fuel wagon entered the state on Sunday night, following the restoration of the Agartala-Guwahati railway line, officials from the State Transport Department confirmed on Monday.

The arrival of the fuel consignment comes after weeks of disruption due to multiple landslides that had severely affected rail connectivity in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section, particularly between Jatinga Lumpur and New Haflong. Continuous heavy rainfall had rendered the stretch impassable, triggering concerns over fuel and essential commodity supplies.



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Earlier, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury had reassured citizens that while there was a temporary fuel shortage, food grain stocks were sufficient to meet the state's needs. Now, with fuel reaching the state and more goods trains carrying food grains en route, authorities have officially declared Tripura as “free from any kind of shortage.”

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) restored the critical rail section and announced the resumption of limited train services from June 29, with full-scale operations commencing from Monday. The first empty goods train marking the reopening of the line departed from New Harangajao at 10:21 am, signalling a return to logistical normalcy.

Officials expressed confidence that the resumption of rail services would ensure a steady flow of essential commodities, stabilizing supply chains and easing public concern after weeks of disruption.