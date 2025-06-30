Tripura police seize drugs worth over Rs 1.5 crore in statewide crackdown; 6 arrested

In a major anti-narcotics crackdown, Tripura Police on Monday seized illegal drugs worth over Rs 1.5 crore in multiple operations across the state, leading to the arrest of six individuals.

In one of the largest seizures, police in the Kamalpur sub-division of Dhalai district intercepted a truck bearing a West Bengal number plate based on a tip-off. Kamalpur SDPO Samudra Debbarma said that during the inspection, officers recovered 310 kilograms of dry cannabis packed in 31 packets. The estimated market value of the contraband is around ₹1.5 crore. The driver, identified as Rabi Kumar of Bihar, was detained.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in East Agartala, police arrested four drug peddlers and seized a significant quantity of brown sugar. Acting on intelligence inputs, a raid was carried out in the Lal Matia area of Maharajganj Market, leading to the recovery of 1,200 small vials of brown sugar, ₹7,000 in cash, a mobile phone, a scooty, and a motorcycle. The four arrested were identified as Rajib Roy, Mithun Das, Rahul Roy, and Bimal Bardhan.



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Sadar SDPO Debprasad Roy stated that police would seek remand to further investigate the network. East Agartala Police Station OC Rana Chatterjee confirmed the arrests followed credible information on ongoing drug peddling in the area.

In another pre-dawn raid, Tripura Police in Bishalgarh sub-division of Sepahijala district searched the residence of Sirajul Islam in Ghaniamara. The operation resulted in the seizure of 170 kilograms of dry cannabis, and Islam was arrested on the spot. A case has been filed against him under the NDPS Act at Bishalgarh Police Station.

The series of coordinated operations reflect Tripura Police’s intensified efforts to curb the drug menace in the state.