President of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed party leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Tariq Anwar as observers to Tripura in response to the recent violence and attacks targeting Congress party workers and offices.

Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, representing Assam's Jorhat and Tariq Anwar, representing Bihar's Katihar will act as AICC observers to Tripura.

The Opposition CPIM in Tripura met the Director General of Tripura Police, Amitabh Ranjan, on July 15, demanding an escort for the opposition candidate and removal of gatherings in and around block premises. They claimed that the party failed to submit nominations in approximately 23 blocks due to BJP's large-scale violence.

CPIM state secretariat members including Naresh Jamatia, Narayan Kar, Manik Dey and former MP and state committee member, Sankar Prasad Datta met the DGP Ranjan at Police Headquarter and submitted a memorandum.