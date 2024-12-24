Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today underscored the critical role of good governance in the region's transformation while addressing the 'Good Governance through Effective Implementation' conference in Gurugram, Haryana.

Organized by SGT University and Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, the event was also attended by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

During his speech, Dr. Saha highlighted the state government's commitment to delivering inclusive governance and the significant strides Tripura is making toward rapid development. He emphasized the Prime Minister’s special focus on the holistic development of the North East, which he described as "Ashtalakshi," a region with immense potential for growth.

Dr. Saha said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritized the development of the North Eastern region through initiatives like the Act East Policy and the HIRA model, which has paved the way for progress in areas like connectivity and infrastructure." He also stressed that Tripura is benefiting from national projects such as six new national highways, a third-strongest internet gateway, and enhanced rail services, all of which contribute to the state’s growth.



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Speaking about the region's security, Dr. Saha noted the significant reduction in militancy and terrorism in the North East, which has led to a more peaceful and development-focused environment. "Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the North East is now free from militancy, and we are witnessing unprecedented growth and development," he added.

Dr. Saha also mentioned the completion of the Maitree Bridge, which will further strengthen the region’s connectivity, although its operation has been delayed due to changing circumstances in neighboring Bangladesh.

The Chief Minister lauded the establishment of Tripura's Good Governance Department, which aims to ensure efficient functioning across all state departments. He expressed his pride in representing the North Eastern region and shared that the North Eastern Council session, which was recently held in Tripura for the first time, reflects the growing importance of the region on the national stage.

"Tripura and the rest of the North Eastern states hold vast potential for tourism, and with a peaceful environment in place, we are focused on ensuring that good governance reaches every section of society," Dr. Saha concluded.

The Chief Minister’s remarks at the conference echoed the broader commitment to the region's development under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, who continues to emphasize the North East as a key area for national progress.