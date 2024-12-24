The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura thwarted multiple smuggling attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh border, seizing a huge consignment of items worth Rs 2,07,495.

Acting on specific intelligence, alert troops of the BSF successfully intercepted the bid.

Ganja, phensedyl, sugar and other contraband items worth Rs 2,07,495 were seized.

Earlier, the Tripura police, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two individuals in connection with their alleged involvement in human trafficking.

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the GRP informed that the operation took place in Sonamura's Mati Nagar area.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shahid Mia (33) and Faichal Mia (19).