Briefing media persons right after chairing the first cabinet meeting, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on March 9 asserted that his government will fulfil all the commitments made by the party in the ‘Sankalp Patra’ released before the Assembly election.

“The slew of welfare schemes we implemented for the benefit of people made our victory possible”, Dr. Saha stated while further adding, "We were almost certain that we would win the election, and this finally came with the blessing of the people." He stated that the opposition parties were frequently to blame for post-election violence, but he has already instructed the DGP, Amitava Ranjan, to take strong police action against all offenders, regardless of political affiliation. Additionally, he urged all opposition parties to assist in restoring state order and peace.

Dr Saha responded to questions by announcing that he had held a meeting of the state cabinet today and that senior BJP MLA Benoy Bhusan Das from Panisagar would serve as the "Protem speaker" until a new speaker was chosen. The chief minister stated, "These formalities will be eliminated very soon, and the allocation of portfolios to the new ministers will also be completed very soon."

Regarding the three vacant seats in the council of ministers, Dr Saha stated that these seats had been reserved based on instructions from party leaders and will be filled up soon.

Significantly, Dr Saha stated that the "Greater Tipraland" demand cannot be accepted, and the "Tipra Motha" party did not address this issue in its memo to the union home minister Amit Shah yesterday. We are also very sympathetic and sensitive to the legitimate demands and grievances of indigenous people, so an intermediary is being appointed to investigate them; The chief minister stated that "every effort will be made to ensure greater socioeconomic development of the tribal people." He also said that the idea of taking in ministers from the "Tipra Motha" was not discussed at any level. He stated that the full budget would be presented later and a "Vote-on-Account," or advance mini budget, would be presented during the upcoming assembly session.

Also read : Will not sit in government until demand of 'constitutional solution' is fulfilled: TIPRA Motha chief