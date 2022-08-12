Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha in presence of Union MoS Pratima Bhowmik, other Ministers and MLAs flagged off a procession with the Indian national flag - 'Walk with Tiranga', from the Gandhi statue near Agartala circuit house area in August 12 (Friday).

The procession is part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

Hundreds of officials, security personnel, students, teachers, volunteers and common people participated in the procession with the tricolour.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

Speaking to reporters, CM Dr Saha said, “The relationship with the national flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal but due to the initiative of PM Narendra Modi for the first as a nation in the 75th year of independence more than 20 crore houses shall bring the flag home to hoist it collectively and thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building.”

Adding to him Minister Pratima Bhowmik said, “Through this unique initiative we are getting more united and it shall further grow the patriotism amongst us and towards nation building. It will also help the new generation to know more about our freedom struggle through which we achieved our national flag which is our pride and also show respect towards our great freedom fighters.”

The procession concluded in the Ujjayanta Palace, the palace of the royal Manika dynasty which was turned into assembly and at present museum.