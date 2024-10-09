Former Tripura Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday said that the results in Haryana are a strong response from the people to the INDI Alliance and Congress, who only blame the BJP despite working for the people.

Deb, who is also the Haryana BJP In-Charge, said that the victory in Haryana reflects the people's recognition of the massive development achieved by the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a rejection of the way the INDI Alliance and Congress have tried to tarnish the PM's name.



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“The people of Haryana have taught the INDI Alliance a tough lesson. I want to thank the people of Haryana. They come from the holy land of Kurukshetra and know what needs to be done and when. They have made history. This is the third time the BJP has formed a government in Haryana. The INDI Alliance and Congress thought they would win the election by lying to the people, but lies never work,” he said.

Deb added that both the BJP and himself were on the ground, among the people, in the villages, while Congress was celebrating and enjoying.

“They don’t know what is happening in the villages. Congress had no committees and only knew how to malign the BJP's name by making false claims. Congress only knows how to blame others,” he added.