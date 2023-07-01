The TIPRA Motha delegations led by Chairman of the party Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on July 1 evening, met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and said that Shah has ‘indicated’ that he would take steps to fulfill the demand for the constitutional solution.

Pradyot, who is also a royal scion along with TIPRA Motha President Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Chief Executive Member Purna Chandra Jamatia, Leader of Opposition in Tripura Legislative Assembly Animesh Debbarma and others met the Union Minister Shah.



While speaking with reporters, Pradyot said that the demand for a constitutional solution for the Greater Tipraland is not new and claimed that the Union Home Minister is also aware of their demand.

“Today’s meeting was aimed at our core demand. Before and after the Assembly election the Union Home Minister said that he will find out a solution. On this matter, we held a discussion and he has given some assurances. He has said some two, three points to us and we will wait......Our demand is clear as for the past 70 years the indigenous people have suffered. As long as we are there, I am not going to compromise on the emotions, survival, and existence of our indigenous people”, said Pradyot.

Pradyot further claimed that in the meeting Union Home Minister Shah was positive and understood the problems.

“But now he will have to do what he is required from his end to us. The Tiprasa people are restless. They want something now and there has been a delay which was not from the end of Tipra Motha. That is happened for whatever reason and has to be undone if the government of India does this sooner for the better because sometimes situations go out of hand and we don’t want this in Tripura. The Home Minister said he will look into the matter and do something as soon as possible and was indicated that the process will be very soon”, he added.

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