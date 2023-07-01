In a compassionate gesture, former Tripura chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, on July 1, announced to provide financial assistance from his salary to the families affected by the tragic Rath Yatra incident in Kumarghat, Unakoti district on June 28.

He said that he will give Rs 50,000 from his own salary to support the grieving families of the deceased and an additional Rs 15,000 to aid the recovery of the injured.

During his visit to Kumarghat, Deb personally met with the bereaved families, offering them his condolences and assurance of support during these difficult times.

He expressed deep sorrow at the unprecedented nature of the incident, which resulted in the loss of seven lives and left around 17 people injured, currently receiving treatment at local hospitals.

“This is for the first time in the history of Tripura; the state has witnessed such a shocking incident. In this incident, seven persons died and around 17 persons were injured and are under treatment at the hospital. I hope they will be fine soon. Our party workers, leaders are with the injured persons and the family members of the deceased. PM Modi and Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha have announced financial ex-gratia for the injured persons and kin of the deceased. Today I came here and have decided to donate Rs 50, 000 from my salary and Rs 15000 to the persons who were injured,'' he said.

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