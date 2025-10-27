I don’t need anyone’s support, my people are with me: Pradyot Debbarma

Tipra Motha founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on October 27 declared that he neither fears anyone nor needs support from any political alliance to win elections, asserting that the people of Tripura’s villages stand firmly with him.

Addressing a joining programme in Agartala, Debbarma said his fight was not for power but for the future generations of Tripura. “Everyone is engaged in politics — BJP, CPIM, Congress, or Tipra Motha — but no one truly thinks about the next generation. My politics has never been based on religion or caste. It’s about unity among tribals, non-tribals, Bengalis, Christians, and Buddhists,” he said.

Taking a dig at his critics, the Tipra Motha chief said, “If I say Thansa, it becomes communal, but if someone else says Ekta, it becomes Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. I have never spoken against Bengalis. If tribals develop, Tripura will develop.”

Debbarma emphasised that while others may rely on money or influence, his strength lies in his people. “I don’t have huge money, but I have heart, strength, and passion,” he said.



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Indirectly referring to the BJP’s recent joining programme, where the party claimed around 3,000 new entrants, Pradyot alleged that the numbers were inflated. “I’m not blaming them. They have to show Delhi that they are strong and that BJP doesn’t need Tipra Motha. But Tipra Motha alone won 13 seats — no other regional party has achieved that. If elections are held now, we will show who will win,” he said.

Accusing the government of delaying Village Council elections, Debbarma said it reflects their fear of Tipra Motha’s growing influence. “This alliance didn’t happen under local leadership but in Delhi, where the agreement was signed. I speak directly with Delhi. Tipra Motha will fight, win, and no one can stop us,” he asserted.

“I will spend all my savings to fight and win. I don’t need anyone’s support because I have the support of my village people. I want Thansa — unity among tribals, not among political parties,” he concluded.