Tripura: Woman digital creator arrested for ‘spreading obscenity’ on social media

Tripura Police have arrested a woman digital content creator, identified as Madhavi Biswas, on charges of spreading obscenity through social media platforms.

The arrest was made on Sunday night following a complaint filed by one Paramita Ghosal of Ramnagar, officials said.

Biswas, known on Facebook for her outspoken videos criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Manik Saha, and MP Biplab Kumar Deb, was taken into custody after a police team raided her residence at Jogendranagar in West Tripura district.

“Biswas was accused of spreading obscene content on social media. A case under various provisions of the IT Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against her. She will be produced before the court on Monday,” said Rana Chatterjee, officer-in-charge of West Agartala police station.



Also Read: Constable of Tripura police suspended over allegations of bribery

Last month, Biswas had faced a similar complaint at East Agartala police station after she criticised the Prime Minister’s brief visit to the Maa Tripura Sundari temple. She was then detained and questioned by the police.

Meanwhile, the Tripura Human Rights Organisation (THRO) has condemned her arrest, alleging that it was an attempt to silence criticism of the state government. “For the past few days, police had been pressuring her to stop criticising the government online, but she continued. That’s why she has been arrested. We demand her unconditional release,” said senior advocate Purushottam Roy Barman, a member of THRO.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.