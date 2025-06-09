The Vigilance Department has arrested Dhiman Chakma, an IAS officer from the 2021 batch, currently serving as the Sub-Collector of Dharamgarh in Kalahandi.

On Sunday, Chakma was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a local businessman at his official residence in Dharamgarh. The bribe was reportedly part of a larger demand totalling Rs 20 lakh, made by Chakma in exchange for not taking punitive action against the businessman’s enterprise.

The arrest took place after the businessman approached the authorities with a complaint. Chakma allegedly invited the businessman to his residence, where he accepted the first instalment of the bribe, consisting of 26 bundles of 100-note denominations. The transaction was confirmed when a chemical test conducted on Chakma's hands and the drawer where the money was kept yielded positive results for the presence of the bribe money.

Following the arrest, a thorough search of Chakma's government residence was conducted, leading to the discovery of an additional Rs 47 lakh in cash. This cash seizure adds to the gravity of the corruption charges against the officer. The raid and subsequent discovery underscore the vigilance efforts aimed at curbing corruption within government ranks.



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A formal case has been registered under the Vigilance Cell PS Case No. 6/2025. The case falls under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended by the 2018 Amendment. This section deals with offences related to public servants accepting illegal gratification. Investigations are ongoing, and further developments are expected as more details come to light.

Dhiman Chakma, originally from Agartala, has been under scrutiny since his posting as Sub-Collector. The latest incident not only marks a significant development in the fight against corruption but also raises questions about the integrity of public officials. The authorities are committed to following due process and ensuring that justice is served.

The incident has sent ripples through the administrative circles in Dharamgarh and beyond. The Vigilance Department has reaffirmed its resolve to tackle corruption and uphold the law. As investigations continue, the case has drawn attention to the need for stringent measures against corruption in public offices.