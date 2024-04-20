The Meteorological Department in Tripura has issued a warning of hot and Humid day in the state due to prevailing partly cloudy sky.

In a press release, the MeT department said that due to prevailing partly cloudy sky conditions and high solar insolation, day temperature very likely to be 36°C and above at many places over the districts of Tripura and likely to be a above normal by 3 to 4°C at some places over the districts of Tripura during next 3 days.

"Moreover, moisture incursion is likely to increase in some districts of Tripura due to the South/southwesterly wind during this period. The Hot and humid day will continue till April 21", it reads.

They have also instructed public to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m, drinkinh sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes.

They have also requested the public to keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

Also read: Tripura border residents demand government for land allocation within territory