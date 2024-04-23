The Department of Meteorology Agartala has issued a warning for the upcoming five days, indicating a likelihood of temperatures soaring above the normal range.

Dr. Partha Roy, a scientist from the department, expressed concerns over the anticipated heatwave, urging residents to brace themselves for unusually high temperatures.



According to Dr. Roy, temperatures in several districts of the state are expected to surpass 35 degrees Celsius, significantly exceeding the seasonal averages. The recent observation in Agartala city recorded a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius, marking a deviation of four degrees from the norm.

"Yesterday, temperatures have soared to 37 degrees Celsius, indicating a 3.7-degree increase from the usual levels. Amidst this sweltering heat, there is a glimmer of hope for relief in some districts, including Dhalai, North and Unakoti District where a possibility of rain has been forecasted over the next three days" he said.

Dr. Roy emphasized the importance of completing outdoor activities before ten in the morning to avoid the scorching heat, which tends to exacerbate health risks.

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